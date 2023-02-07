Watch Now
Miami’s Oolite Arts featuring Chris Friday’s “Good Times” exhibition

Multi-disciplinary Artist, Chris Friday, sat down with Inside South Florida Correspondent, Miriam Tapia, for an intimate conversation about her “Good Times” art exhibition.

“I don't want to, again, focus on just the struggle of being black,” says Friday. “The figures are having their own little moments and their own little celebrations.”

The strokes of Friday’s art exhibition were painted to evoke the emotion of joy.

“I want them to remember that there is always a good time in the struggle,” says Friday. “We have lives that are complex and worth celebrating, while horrible things are happening all around the world and in the country.”

Good Times is on display until April 2nd.

For more information, visit oolitearts.org

