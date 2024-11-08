Watch Now
Miami’s Own “Cuban Cowboy,” Orlando Mendez, Returns for Country Bay Music Festival

Orlando Mendez, known as the “Cuban Cowboy,” joined Inside South Florida to discuss his upcoming performance at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami. A Miami native now making waves from Nashville, Orlando shared his excitement about returning to his hometown festival for a second year. “This is the highlight of my year,” he said, eager to bring his unique South Florida flair to country music.

Orlando discovered his love for country music during his teenage years, inspired by artists like Darius Rucker. Bringing his Cuban roots into the genre, Orlando offers a fresh perspective, blending Southern values of family, faith, and simplicity with the vibrant culture of Miami. Reflecting on his unique background, he added, “I bring that South Florida element to country music.”

With recent successes, including a four-chair turn on The Voice, Orlando has more in store, including new music, an album next year, and potential performances at iconic venues like the Grand Ole Opry. Follow him on Instagram and TikTok at @OrlandoJMendezMusic or visitOrlandoMendez.com for updates, tour dates, and merchandise.

