Michael J. Fox Foundation’s new study to advance critical brain research

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that affects the nervous system. Michael J. Fox Foundation’s Senior Vice President of Medical Communications, Board-Certified Neurologist, and Movement Disorder Specialist, Dr. Rachel Dolhun, joined Inside South Florida to share how a new research study can help in the fight against the illness.

“Many people are familiar with the movement symptoms of Parkinson's disease, including shaking, slowness and stiffness,” says Dolhun. “Not as many people understand that there can be many more parts of Parkinson's disease, including sleep changes, constipation and the loss of smell. These symptoms can be some of the earliest indicators of Parkinson's disease in some people.”

The Michael J. Fox Foundation Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative study could help Parkinson’s disease sufferers.

“It is really helping researchers understand so much more about brain health and Parkinson's disease,” says Dolhun. “This study is really leading toward better treatments and ultimately a way to prevent the disease. It's open to people around the United States that are 18 years of age and older with or without Parkinson's disease.”

For more information, visit MichaelJFox.org/ppmi

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.