Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Michael J. Fox Foundation’s new study to advance critical brain research

Posted at 3:54 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 15:54:00-04

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that affects the nervous system. Michael J. Fox Foundation’s Senior Vice President of Medical Communications, Board-Certified Neurologist, and Movement Disorder Specialist, Dr. Rachel Dolhun, joined Inside South Florida to share how a new research study can help in the fight against the illness.

“Many people are familiar with the movement symptoms of Parkinson's disease, including shaking, slowness and stiffness,” says Dolhun. “Not as many people understand that there can be many more parts of Parkinson's disease, including sleep changes, constipation and the loss of smell. These symptoms can be some of the earliest indicators of Parkinson's disease in some people.”

The Michael J. Fox Foundation Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative study could help Parkinson’s disease sufferers.

“It is really helping researchers understand so much more about brain health and Parkinson's disease,” says Dolhun. “This study is really leading toward better treatments and ultimately a way to prevent the disease. It's open to people around the United States that are 18 years of age and older with or without Parkinson's disease.”

For more information, visit MichaelJFox.org/ppmi

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors