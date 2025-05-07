Michaels Makes Graduation Season a Celebration to Remember

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Michaels. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Graduation season is officially in session, and whether you're celebrating a kindergartner, a college grad, or anyone in between, Michaels is ready to help make every milestone unforgettable. Lifestyle expert and author of Your Fully Charged Life, Meaghan Murphy, joined Inside South Florida to share how Michaels can be your one-stop shop for creating the perfect graduation party—and why she believes celebrating should be everyone’s superpower.

Planning a celebration can feel overwhelming, but Meaghan says it doesn’t have to be. “I’m planning a graduation party for my fifth grader—my last elementary schooler—so I’m going big,” she said. “Michaels really is your destination for all things celebration.” Whether you're hosting a full-blown bash or simply adding festive touches around the house, the retailer offers everything from decorations to gifting essentials to make your party planning seamless.

No party is complete without decor, and for Meaghan, it’s all about the balloons. “You add balloons and it is an instant party,” she laughed. Michaels has dramatically expanded its balloon selection, including classic latex options in school colors, mylar number balloons for the Class of 2025, and full DIY balloon arch kits. For added convenience, Michaels offers in-store helium, curbside pickup, and everything from curling ribbon to table weights.

And of course, there’s the must-have photo moment. “I think no party is complete without a photo backdrop,” said Meaghan. “You need that Instagram moment, and Michael has all kind of backdrops and little party photo booth props.” Meaghan highlighted her own celebratory setup, complete with a playful cap-themed backdrop.

When it comes to the party table, Michaels also delivers big. From themed plates and napkins to over-the-top cups and centerpieces—like the glittering disco ball cups Meaghan can’t get enough of—the store helps you bring personality and polish to every table spread. Her pro tip? “This is my life hack, I go get cheap store bought cupcakes and switch out the wrappers and add a party pick. It's got that look and feel of a fancy special order bakery style cupcakes for a fraction of the price.”

Whether you’re a DIY queen or a last-minute planner, Michaels has the tools to make any celebration shine. You can shop in-store or online atmichaels.com, with convenient in-store pickup options available.

For more graduation tips and lifestyle hacks, follow Meaghan Murphy at @MeaghanBMurphy.