Midea Showcases Smart Home Solutions at KBIS 2025

At KBIS 2025 in Las Vegas, home design expert Kelly Edwards takes us inside the latest advancements in kitchen and bath technology, where Midea is unveiling a lineup of innovative appliances designed to make everyday life easier and more efficient.

One of the standout reveals is Midea’s One-Touch Auto Fill French Door Refrigerator, which redefines convenience with its automatic water and ice dispenser. Designed to detect cup size, it fills each glass with just the right amount of filtered water—eliminating overflows and guesswork. With an impressive 29-cubic-foot capacity, this refrigerator is built for families and entertainers alike, offering flexible storage solutions. The Infinite Shelf slides back in small increments, allowing for custom organization of tall items like pitchers and wine bottles. Meanwhile, the Infinite Door Bin adjusts effortlessly to accommodate larger bottles, making it easier than ever to keep everything within reach. Plus, every Midea refrigerator comes with an industry-leading two-year parts and labor warranty, ensuring long-term reliability.

Midea is also tackling versatile cold storage with its 50/50 Flex Three-Way Convertible Freezer, a unit designed to adapt to changing household needs. With three cooling modes—All-Freezer, All-Refrigerator, and Flex Mode—this appliance transitions seamlessly to provide extra space for frozen foods, drinks, or a combination of both.

For those looking to simplify kitchen cleanup, Midea’s Straw Wash feature introduces a dedicated wash zone specifically designed for reusable straws and small accessories. Using five targeted jets, it ensures a deep, thorough clean—eliminating the hassle of hand-washing tricky items.

With four thoughtfully designed kitchen configurations, Midea’s latest collection caters to a wide range of living spaces, from compact urban apartments to large family homes. By blending smart functionality with practical design, Midea is making home appliances work harder—so homeowners don’t have to.

Discover Midea’s full range of innovations by visiting their booth at KBIS or exploring midea.com.