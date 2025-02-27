Midea Unveils Game-Changing Kitchen Innovations at KBIS 2025

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jackery and Schneider Electric. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Designer Kelly Edwards joined Inside South Florida from KBIS, the largest Kitchen and Bath Show in the U.S., where the latest home innovations are on full display. This year, Midea is making waves with its cutting-edge appliances designed to simplify daily life through practical, smart solutions.

Midea is redefining kitchen convenience with its One-Touch Auto-Fill French Door Refrigerator, an industry-first that takes the guesswork out of pouring water. With just one touch, the dispenser detects cup size and automatically fills it with the perfect amount of filtered water or ice.

Inside, the jumbo 29-cubic-foot capacity ensures there’s plenty of space for all your groceries, while innovative storage solutions help keep things organized. The Reimagined Infinite Shelf offers incremental sliding adjustments, making it easy to fit tall items like juice cartons and wine bottles without losing valuable space. The Infinite Door Bin also glides effortlessly to accommodate oversized bottles. Plus, every Midea refrigerator comes with an industry-leading two-year warranty on parts and labor—double the standard.

For those who need extra cold storage, the Midea 50/50 Flex Three-Way Convertible Freezer offers three cooling modes to match changing needs:



All-Freezer Mode – Ideal for bulk frozen meals and groceries.

– Ideal for bulk frozen meals and groceries. All-Refrigerator Mode – Perfect for party prep, extra drinks, and overflow groceries.

– Perfect for party prep, extra drinks, and overflow groceries. Flex Mode – A mix of both freezer and refrigerator to fit whatever is needed.

Midea is making dishwashing even smarter with Straw Wash, a dedicated wash zone designed specifically for reusable straws and small accessories. Five high-power jets ensure a deep, thorough clean, eliminating the hassle of hand-washing these tricky items.

Whether it’s a compact apartment, a busy family home, or a sleek built-in space, Midea’s four unique kitchen configurations cater to every lifestyle. From refrigeration to flexible storage and smart cleaning solutions, Midea is delivering appliances that work smarter for today’s homes.

To explore Midea’s latest innovations, visit their exhibit at KBIS or head to Midea.com for more details.

