Miesa is exploding onto the R&B scene

Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 27, 2022
If you haven’t heard of her yet trust us you’ll become a fan after this. The R&B singer has exploded onto the music scene with her new single “Blind” and Inside South Florida got up close and personal where she told us what she has planned for the future and gave us a little preview of what her music is all about.

Miesa grew up in a household that was always filled with music. Her father loved their piano and regularly played music and instilled musical talents in his children. Some of her big inspirations include Prince, Mint Condition, and Celine Dion, all of which she grew up listening to and singing along with her family.

Her new single, "Blind," was inspired by experiences with relationships everyone can relate to, including her and her friends. Miesa's unique voice captivates audiences, and she hopes to go on tour for her new album.

