Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

"Millennial Nutrition" is offering some health hacks and recipes

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 14:31:39-05

If you're looking to head back to the kitchen this year here is some inspiration from registered dietitian and founder of Millennial Nutrition, Gillean Barkyoumb.

She's teamed up with Aldi to make sure everyone can find the proper nutrition they need. A healthy meal starts with healthy ingredients, which you can find at great low prices at Aldi. She says stocking your fridge and pantry with healthy staples is the first step to living a healthier life.

Some easy recipes include protein toast, which used keto-friendly bread, a fried egg, protein-packed hummus, and some chia seeds on top. Make a snack tray with fresh produce to keep you full throughout the day!

For more options check out ALDI.us !

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors