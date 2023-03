DC Endodontic Center’s Dr. Angela Noguera joined Inside South Florida to share how an innovative technology may reduce the effects of having a root canal performed.

“The GentleWave procedure is a device that is utilized today to do root canals,” says Noguera. “It truly makes the process much shorter, can be done in one appointment and virtually painless.”

For more information, visit GentleWave.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Sonendo.