Miramar Business Academy Empowers Local Entrepreneurs with $10,000 Pitch Competition

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Miramar. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Economic Development and Housing Department for the City of Miramar, in collaboration with SCORE Broward, has introduced the Miramar Business Academy (NBA) to support local business owners. The initiative culminated in an exciting pitch competition, which took place last night. Joining Inside South Florida to provide more details is Claude Louissaint, the Economic Development Manager.

The Miramar Business Academy, or NBA, is a comprehensive program designed to equip entrepreneurs and small business owners with the necessary tools and knowledge to start or expand their businesses. Mr. Louissaint shared his enthusiasm for the pitch competition, highlighting the impressive participation rate: "Imagine 495 individuals registered for the program with only 13 remaining competitors. They are competing for $10,000 to either start or grow their business. It's also a bragging right to say that we are the best and we are ready for the world."

The NBA program covers various aspects of entrepreneurship, including business plan preparation, financial projections, market research and analysis, and marketing strategies. Mr. Louissaint emphasized that graduates of the program are well-prepared to launch or grow their businesses: "We want to provide entrepreneurs and small business owners the tools that they need to succeed."

Participants of the NBA program shared their experiences and the benefits they gained:



Digital Transformation Services: Korene Stuart, a participant who helps small businesses with digital transformation services, mentioned, "[The courses taught me] how to structure my business. We learned a lot about marketing, and what we could do to grow our business.”

Korene Stuart, a participant who helps small businesses with digital transformation services, mentioned, "[The courses taught me] how to structure my business. We learned a lot about marketing, and what we could do to grow our business.” Concrete Business Plans: Another participant, Rosena Beniste, noted, "The NBA provided so many resources that I needed to get my business idea going… It allowed me to do concrete research that I can implement into my business proposal and allow me to envision what I wanted to do."

Another participant, Rosena Beniste, noted, "The NBA provided so many resources that I needed to get my business idea going… It allowed me to do concrete research that I can implement into my business proposal and allow me to envision what I wanted to do." Comprehensive Learning: A third participant, Raymond Sholes, appreciated the depth of the courses, stating, "The courses gave me a chance to dig deep and be able to build out a really comparable business plan."

The Miramar Business Academy is not exclusive to Miramar residents; it is open to anyone who wishes to start or grow a business. For those interested in applying, more information can be found on the City of Miramar's website under the Economic Development and Housing Department section.

The highlight of the program was the pitch competition, where 13 competitors vied for the top prize. Ultimately, seven winners were awarded a total of $70,000 in grant money, with each winner receiving $10,000 to benefit their business needs.

For more information about the Miramar Business Academy and how to apply, visit the City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department website, miramarfl.gov.