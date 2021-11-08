Watch
Miramar is keeping residents informed with the State of the City Address

Posted at 2:37 PM, Nov 08, 2021
2021-11-08 14:37:06-05

The mayor of Miramar, Wayne Messam is here to get us prepared for the city’s state of the city address.

Residents are encouraged to join Mayor Messam for the 2021 State of the City Address to learn about the current status of the City. Topics will include, water main infrastructure improvements, Miramar Parkway LED Streetlight Improvements and Miramar Town Center Block 2 Construction.

The remarks will take place on Wed, November 10, 2021, from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM, at Space Coast Credit Union, located at 10600 Marks Way, Park of Commerce. Miramar. The event is free to the public and you can register here.

