Miramar’s Taste of the Caribbean Islands is June 24th

The Vice Mayor of Miramar, Alexandra P. Davis, and Artist, Singing Melody, joined Inside South Florida to share what the city has planned for this its guests this year.

“Every year we try to make it a little better than the last,” says Davis. “We have our food tastings. We'll also add to the mix this year a mixologist out of Jamaica who will be mixing all kinds of Caribbean drinks. We have a book fair. We also are going to have an art gallery pop up. It's a conglomerate of all things Caribbean.”

For more information, visit TasteCaribIslands2023.Eventbrite.com or call 954.602.3178

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Miramar.