Miriam and Jason go on their own Jungle Cruise to celebrate the new movie

Disney's Jungle Cruise is sure to be a family favorite with stars Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Emily Blunt, and tons of action and adventure. Our very own Miriam Tapia and Jason Carter went on their own jungle cruise in Fort Lauderdale to celebrate the release of the film.

Jungle Cruise follows Dr. Lily Houghton, played by Blunt, who enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff, The Rock, to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal, a discovery that will change the future of medicine. The journey down the Amazon facing dangerous, and sometimes supernatural, forces in their search.

After Jason lost his hat, he was made an honorary captain with a new one. The water taxi gave him, an LA transplant, a chance to view South Florida from a new perspective.

Whether you want to hop on a water taxi and have your own jungle cruise, or head to the theaters and watch the movie, we hope you enjoy it!