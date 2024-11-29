Miss Arc Broward: Empowering Young Women with Disabilities

Inside South Florida welcomed Kayla Mills, the reigning Miss Arc Broward 2024, and Kim Vassar, Arc Broward's Chief Achievement Officer, to discuss the transformative impact of the Miss Arc Broward Pageant and the organization's broader mission of empowering individuals with disabilities.

The Miss Arc Broward Pageant is part of Arc Broward's 68-year legacy of supporting individuals with disabilities. Kim shared that the organization provides services across 21 programs, enriching the lives of children and adults with varying disabilities. The pageant, now in its 12th year, celebrates young women ages 7 to 17 with disabilities, empowering them to showcase their talents and confidence in front of a supportive audience.

Kayla Mills, this year’s titleholder, spoke passionately about how winning the pageant allowed her to advocate for individuals with hidden disabilities. Kayla lives with autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type 1, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and several other conditions. She explained how these "hidden" challenges are often misunderstood because they are not visible. The pageant provided Kayla with a platform to raise awareness and foster inclusivity while also helping her form friendships and build confidence. "Winning the pageant meant I could advocate for girls with hidden disabilities and silent diseases," said Kayla.

Kim, who experienced the pageant as a mother last year, shared the profound impact it had on her daughter, who also has a disability. The event provides a space for young women to shine and be celebrated in front of an audience of 800 cheering supporters. It’s more than just a competition—it’s a life-changing experience for contestants and their families.

Get Involved: Applications Now Open



Contestant Applications : Open to young women with varying disabilities. Deadline: November 30 .

: Open to young women with varying disabilities. Deadline: . Teen Ambassador Program: Middle and high school students in Broward County can apply to make an impact while earning service hours. Ambassadors often leave with a deeper understanding of advocacy for individuals with disabilities.

To learn more, visit ArcBroward.com for applications and more details. Stay inspired by following Kayla’s advocacy journey on Instagram at @KaylasChronicChronicles.