Miss Carnaval 2025 Melanie Garcia Honors Late Sister Through Leadership and Advocacy

Melanie Garcia, a standout student at Miami Dade College, is proving that royalty isn’t just about crowns and sashes. It's about impact, resilience, and service to others. Recently crowned Miss Carnaval 2025, Garcia is also the co-founder of the nonprofit “Running for the Miracle,” a student ambassador for the Kiwanis Club, and an advocate for childhood cancer awareness, all while balancing a full-time college schedule and work.

During a recent appearance on Inside South Florida, Garcia shared the importance of having a support system and how prioritizing mental health, family, and community have been crucial to her success. “Aligning with people who want to see you succeed the same way you want to see them succeed is super important,” she said. She credits her ability to manage her many roles to those closest to her—her family and friends, as well as finding healthy outlets like running and exercise to decompress.

At the heart of Garcia’s mission is the memory of her late sister, who passed away two years ago from breast cancer. Garcia describes her as “a shining light” and a source of ongoing inspiration. “If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” she said. “My hope in this life is to keep making her as proud as I can.”

To honor her sister’s legacy, Garcia co-founded Running for the Miracle, a nonprofit that organizes community 5Ks to support cancer-related causes. The organization channels funds to cancer research and to families of children battling the disease. For Garcia, running served as a therapeutic outlet during her grieving process and has since become a way to inspire healthy living and solidarity in her community.

Looking ahead, Garcia plans to complete her bachelor’s degree in economics before attending law school. This summer, she will be interning at a law firm as she explores how her skills and passion align with a future in the legal field.