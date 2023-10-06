MISS USA 2023 Sits Down with Inside South Florida for an Exclusive Interview

Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, joined Inside South Florida to walk us through her remarkable pageant journey, from competing to becoming the first Venezuelan American to win the crown.

“I think it's important that we kind of tap into our roots and our heritage and we stick close to that because it's part of who we are. And the United States is a really diverse country. This is actually something I touched on in my onstage answer when I was in the top five,” says Voigt. “And whether that means it's people like me who are partially American and partially another culture, or if there are people who have immigrated here, you know, it doesn't really matter but we need to be representatives of all of those people.”

For more information and to follow along with her pageant journey, follow @Noeliavoigt.