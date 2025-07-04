Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mistah Lee’s Smoking Good Barbecue Brings the Flavor This Fourth of July

No Independence Day celebration is complete without a proper cookout, and Inside South Florida brought the heat with a visit from Lee Stransky, the pitmaster behind Mistah Lee’s Smoking Good Barbecue.

A South Florida favorite, Lee showcased a mouthwatering spread that included his award-winning smoked ribs, half chickens, honey maple baked beans, and fresh collard greens slow-cooked with black-eyed peas, garlic, onions, and his signature house seasoning. The flavor-packed sides were just as memorable as the meats, and yes, they tasted as good as they looked.

Lee shared a few pro tips for viewers firing up the grill this weekend. His preferred method? A medium-to-high heat approach to save time and avoid overcooking. When it comes to seasoning, he recommends a balanced ratio of salt to pepper to make sure your dishes are flavorful without being overpowering.

Mistah Lee’s journey started during the pandemic, when backyard cookouts turned into a booming food truck business. The demand for more eventually led to the grand opening of his brick-and-mortar location just five months ago in Boynton Beach. Since then, the accolades have poured in—most notably for his six-time award-winning brisket, voted best in South Florida.

If you’re looking to celebrate the summer with unforgettable barbecue, you can visit Mistah Lee’s Smokin’ Good Barbecue at: 8240 S. State Road 7, Boynton Beach, FL, open Wednesday through Sunday.

