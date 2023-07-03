Mixology mastery continues: Paul Zahn stirs up more Fourth of July excitement

Get ready to raise the bar with Lifestyle Expert and Mixologist Paul Zahn, as he returns to spill the secrets to crafting unforgettable drinks that will make your holiday memorable and refreshing.

“Everything is better with bubbles Jason and this is G.H.Mumm Grand Cordon Rose, so they're known for their signature Pinot Noir grapes, so this is an absolutely delicious bottle of champagne that anybody will love. It’s elegantly structured, it's packed with flavors, fragrant summer fruits, and it's absolutely delicious.” To purchase, visit Reservebar.com.

For more, visit @PaulZahn.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.