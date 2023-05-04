MMA World Champ Aung La returns to the ring

Former Two-Division ONE World Champion, Aung La Nsang, joined Inside South Florida with an inside look at what it means for him to step into the ring.

“After my first fight, I was hooked. Being able to break somebody's arm, it's intriguing to me,” says Nsang. “I've always been a martial arts fan as a kid. When you're in a fight in your head, it's not just fight or flight. There's strategic movement and a strategic approach to the fight game. Preparation is everything.”

“ONE Fight Night 10” streams this Friday on Prime Video.