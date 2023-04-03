MOCA North Miami creating stage for local South Florida artists

Museum of Contemporary Art’s Curator, Adeze Wilford, joined Inside South Florida to share what guests can look forward to at the gallery.

“We have this incredible program called Art on the Plaza. We've had open calls for artists all over South Florida to send in proposals to activate that space,” says Williams. “We are highlighting and celebrating the work of Didier Williams. He talks a lot about his family experience, their migration story, and the beautiful American Dream that they were able to realize.”

For more information, visit mocanomi.org