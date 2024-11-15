Monique McCall Celebrates Grammy Consideration and Shares Inspiring Message on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Thought Leaders America. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Singer-songwriter Monique McCall joined Inside South Florida to discuss her stirring new single, No Better Place, which was considered for a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Performance. While she didn’t secure a nomination this year, Monique expressed immense gratitude and pride in being recognized alongside music legends like Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.

About No Better Place

The patriotic anthem was inspired by Monique’s performance at a political convention in Washington, D.C. “This song truly resonates with me—it’s about gratitude and celebrating the United States of America,” Monique shared. She dedicated the song to honoring military members and their sacrifices, making her appearance during Veterans Day week especially meaningful.

Faith and Resilience

Monique reflected on the pivotal role of faith in her life and career: "Life isn’t easy. Like everyone else, I’ve had my ups and downs. But faith has always carried me through and inspired the lyrics I write."

As a mother of two who juggled raising children while pursuing her music career, Monique encouraged aspiring artists, especially single moms, to follow their passions unapologetically." Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t. Lead with your heart, follow your dreams, and believe in yourself."

What’s Next for Monique

Although this year’s Grammy race didn’t result in a win, Monique is optimistic about the future: "Just being considered was an honor I never imagined. But mark my words, I’ll be coming for them next year."

Follow Monique McCall’s career by visiting her website at MoniqueMcCall.com or her Instagram, @MoniqueMcCallMusic.