Monster Jam returns to South Florida this weekend

Posted at 4:01 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 16:01:07-04

The action-packed motorsport experience returns to the BB&T Center.

Monster Jam features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.

Fans can enjoy the action from all of their favorite trucks. Including the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Elvis Lainez. And fun fact, Elvis was a fan of Monster Jam since he was a kid and decided to pursue his dream of driving a Monster Jam truck one day.

"My mom and I would attend these shows with my sister and this was our family time. This was our bonding moment besides soccer and football. And at the age of 18, I got the opportunity to go to Monster Jam University and I succeeded and now I am living the dream," says Lainez

Catch Lainez drive the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior at Monster Jam this weekend

For tickets head on over here

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

