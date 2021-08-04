Monster Jam returns to South Florida this weekend

The action-packed motorsport experience returns to the BB&T Center.

Monster Jam features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.

Fans can enjoy the action from all of their favorite trucks. Including the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Elvis Lainez. And fun fact, Elvis was a fan of Monster Jam since he was a kid and decided to pursue his dream of driving a Monster Jam truck one day.

"My mom and I would attend these shows with my sister and this was our family time. This was our bonding moment besides soccer and football. And at the age of 18, I got the opportunity to go to Monster Jam University and I succeeded and now I am living the dream," says Lainez

Catch Lainez drive the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior at Monster Jam this weekend

