MORE THAN A COACH'S WIFE

Natalie Kalibat Witten, a former collegiate diver and the wife of Rich Witten, head baseball coach at Florida International University, shares her insights into the complexities of being a coach’s wife and a dedicated mother to their two young children, James and Victoria. She describes the busy life that revolves around baseball, emphasizing how important it is for the family to be involved in the sport and to support Rich in his coaching career. Despite the challenges that come with the demanding schedule of a head coach, she expresses pride in Rich's accomplishments and enjoys being part of their family's journey in baseball.

Maintaining a balance between family life and professional aspirations is crucial for Natalie. She speaks to her desire for independence and her drive to carve out a career in sports broadcasting, aspiring to provide commentary for the Olympics. Their shared commitment to their respective careers, while navigating the demands of parenthood, has fostered a strong partnership where they can lean on each other. Ultimately, Natalie highlights the importance of family time away from the chaos of sports, which helps rejuvenate and strengthen their bond, making the challenges of their unique lifestyle worthwhile.