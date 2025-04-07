More Than Just Motors: South Florida Jeep Club Rides with Purpose

Inside South Florida recently revved up with the South Florida Jeep Club, and while their rugged, towering Jeeps might first catch your eye, it’s their mission-driven heart that leaves a lasting impression. President Rob Robayna and Treasurer Tone Brown stopped by to share how this club, established in 1982, goes beyond mud tires and custom lifts—putting community at the center of every ride.

With over 170 members, the South Florida Jeep Club thrives on camaraderie, family-friendly fun, and giving back. From organizing charity walks, toy drives, and community events, to supporting one another in times of need, the club is about building connection just as much as conquering terrain.

As they explain it, the South Florida Jeep Club is more than just a car club; it is a community of people who show up for each other and for South Florida. That sense of unity stretches across generations too. “This is really about family,” said Tone. “You have the little ones out there–they're not driving yet but they will be in one of these rigs soon, all the way up to our older Vanguard members. That camaraderie is what we're able to do in the community and in bringing people together”

Looking ahead, the club is gearing up for some major events this season, including their huge presence at Jeep Beach in Daytona, one of the largest Jeep gatherings on the East Coast. With over 50 Jeeps set to convoy up the highway together, the club will roll deep—and with style.

And yes, we had to ask about the rubber duck controversy. For those unfamiliar, the “Duck Duck Jeep” trend started in Canada as a random act of kindness: leave a duck on someone’s Jeep to brighten their day. “It became a thing where if you just share a duck, you're able to share a little bit of positivity, a good attitude, and make someone's day,” Rob shared. And judging by the decked-out dashboard ducks on many Jeeps in the lot, the love is real.

To learn more or join the ride, visit South Florida Jeep Club on social media, @SFLJeepClub, or catch them at one of their monthly meetups. Whether you're a seasoned off-roader or a proud passenger princess, there's a seat for everyone in this Jeep family.