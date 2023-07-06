Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens honors its people and culture

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens’ Curator of Education, Wendy Lo, and Curator of Japanese Art, Carla Stansifer, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization brings Japanese culture to life.

“At the museum, you will find our main galleries where we have changing exhibitions throughout the year. We also have a wonderful tea house. We do tea classes and tea workshops,” says Lo. “We also have a 16-acre Japanese garden with six historically inspired gardens of different time periods in Japan. We have a theater. We offer a lot of variety of programming at the museum.”

For more information, visit morikami.org