Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Morning Rush: A New Addition to WSFL-TV's Lineup

Posted at 6:38 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 18:38:51-04

WSFL-TV's morning lineup welcomes a fresh face with the introduction of "Morning Rush," a Scripps program airing between 8:00 and 9:30 am. In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, anchor Alex Livingston provides insight into the show's essence and what viewers can expect.

"Morning Rush" isn't your typical morning show. It's a platform for engaging and intelligent conversations, covering a wide array of topics from politics to entertainment. With a focus on starting viewers' days on a positive note, the show aims to mirror the diverse experiences and interests of its audience.

From in-depth coverage of global events like the situation in Ukraine to insightful discussions on astrology, "Morning Rush" promises to keep viewers informed and entertained. With a blend of serious news and lighthearted segments, the show offers something for everyone, ensuring each morning starts with a mix of education and enjoyment.

When asked to describe the show in one word, Livingston highlights its dynamic nature, combining elements of fun and intelligence. From serious discussions to lighter topics, "Morning Rush" strives to create an inclusive and engaging atmosphere, where viewers feel like they're part of the conversation.

As "Morning Rush" becomes a part of WSFL-TV's programming lineup, viewers are encouraged to tune in and experience the excitement firsthand. With its blend of informative content and entertaining segments, the show promises to be a refreshing addition to morning television. Watch weekdays at 8:00 am on WSFL-TV, Channel 39.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com