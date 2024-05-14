Mother and Author Keisha Dunnom on Empowering Children Through Literature

Inside South Florida welcomed Keisha Dunnom, a multifaceted talent who juggles roles as an author, actress, and mother. As Mother's Day approaches, Keisha shares her latest venture—an empowering children's book titled " The Skin I’m in from A-Z." This heartfelt project, co-created with her son Tyler, celebrates diversity and self-love, providing affirmations for children of all backgrounds.

Keisha's journey to authorship is deeply personal. Her son Tyler, who has eczema, inspired her to write "The Skin I’m in from A-Z." When Keisha asked Tyler how he felt about his skin, his confident response, "I feel amazing," sparked the idea for a book that encourages all children to embrace their unique skin textures and colors.

"The Skin I’m in from A-Z" is more than just a book; it's an affirmation of self-love from A to Z. Each page is designed to help children understand and appreciate their unique beauty. "We wanted to put out something for all kids of all colors with all different skin textures to know that their skin is beautiful," Keisha explains.

Managing a career, a publishing company, and motherhood is no small feat, but Keisha takes it in stride. Her secret? Taking life one step at a time and maintaining a positive outlook. "I don't try to cram everything into one day, and I don't give myself self-doubt… It's good to have positive affirmations in what you're doing and just take it one step at a time," she advises.

If you are Interested in learning more about Keisha Dunnom's work or purchasing "The Skin I’m in from A-Z", you can find the book available for purchase on Amazon. For more insights and updates, visit Tyler's Instagram page at @PrinceTylerP.