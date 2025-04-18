Mothers Against Drunk Driving Prepares for 14th Annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash in Fort Lauderdale

Inside South Florida welcomed back a familiar face this week—Heather Geronemus, a longtime advocate with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the founder of South Florida’s annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash 5K. This year marks the 14th anniversary of the signature event, which brings together community members, law enforcement, and local leaders in a powerful effort to raise awareness and end drunk and drug-impaired driving.

Heather’s passion for the cause stems from personal tragedy. In 2009, her father, Dr. Robert Geronemus, was killed by a drunk driver in downtown Miami after giving a speech at a medical conference. “He was just walking across the street, minding his own business,” she shared. “And someone blew through a red light, so drunk they didn’t even stop.” That moment changed her life and eventually led her to MADD, which provided the support she needed in the aftermath—and the platform to honor her father’s legacy by taking action.

“After I got through the worst of it, I asked myself, how can we stop drunk driving?” Heather said. “Not just supporting victims, but bringing the community together to stop drunk driving.”

The 14th annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K will take place on Sunday, April 27, transforming downtown Fort Lauderdale into a celebration of life, safety, and community. The event kicks off on 1st Avenue near Huizenga Park, and features a full street festival with vendors, food, live entertainment, and of course, the 5K run/walk through the scenic Rio Vista neighborhood.

Despite the serious mission, Heather says the day is uplifting. “We have a really celebratory day. Obviously, we just told us a sad story, and I don't want to discredit that for all the victims of drunk driving, but the day is fun. It's a celebration of saving lives and making better choices. I see babies, elderly people, and dogs. Everyone comes out and it's just an amazing day.”

Heather hopes each participant walks away inspired to make better choices and to spread the message. “I always say that you can tell three people, because if we have 2000 people there, and they each tell three people, that's another 6000 people who know.”

For those who can’t attend in person, Heather encourages anyone to become an ambassador for the cause by spreading awareness or donating. “I hope that people are inspired to realize that they can take action, because drunk driving is 100% preventable.,” she said. “It takes you and me making better choices every day.”

To register as a runner, volunteer, sponsor, or donor, visit walklikemadd.org/fortlauderdale.