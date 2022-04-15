Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Mothers Against Drunk Driving will host their Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash 5k in Fort Lauderdale

Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 16:33:36-04

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is the largest nonprofit working to protect families from drunk driving and underage drinking.

Every year, takes over Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale to host their Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash 5k.

Since its establishment in 2011, the event has raised over $3 Million. Every dollar donated provides victim services and prevention education at no cost.

The event is taking place on April 24th at 7 am. If you can't make it, MADD is also hosting a virtual component to Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash.

To register you can go here

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors