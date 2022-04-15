Mothers Against Drunk Driving will host their Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash 5k in Fort Lauderdale

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is the largest nonprofit working to protect families from drunk driving and underage drinking.

Every year, takes over Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale to host their Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash 5k.

Since its establishment in 2011, the event has raised over $3 Million. Every dollar donated provides victim services and prevention education at no cost.

The event is taking place on April 24th at 7 am. If you can't make it, MADD is also hosting a virtual component to Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash.

To register you can go here