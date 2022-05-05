Mother’s Day gifts for a relaxing and luxurious celebration from Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head

If you need some unique Mother’s Day gift ideas, Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head, has some great options to choose from.

A great way to help mom feel her best is with Electrolit Zero. “Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, and hangover sickness,” says Thomas Head. “Their zero line provides a lower calorie, lower sugar option.” You can find this at any major retailer or online.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream will make mom feel as radiant as ever. It is an innovative, award-winning moisturizer. “It was originally created backstage to instantly prep and transform the look of model skin before fashion shows,” says Thomas Head. “It has a revolutionary formula infused with the magic matrix of oils.” You can buy it at charlottetilbury.com

To treat mom to something sweet, the Chinola Passion Fruit liqueur is a great way to toast to mom. “This is a handcrafted liquor made from distilled spirits and fresh passionfruit,” says Thomas Head. “It is produced in the Dominican Republic with a commitment to authenticity and sustainability practices,” You can find it at chinola.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Bourbon Blonde