Mother's Day gifts on demand

Posted at 6:31 PM, May 05, 2021
We don't all live close to our mom. Those of us who do may have trouble seeing her while balancing work and life and also staying safe during the pandemic. You can still make sure mom gets a special gift on Mother's Day thanks to Door Dash.

Television host, lifestyle expert, and working mom, Ereka Vetrini, says Door Dash can help you get mom some awesome and unique gifts right to her front door. The app has a new gifting feature that helps you find items that would be perfect for Mother's Day from local places your mom loves.

You can send a variety of items, including baked goods, chocolates, champagne, health and wellness items, and even flowers. The app also offers customized virtual cards to send along with your gift. If you're forgetful, you can schedule the delivery in advance with no worries.

If you're a Dash Pass subscriber, from now until May 9 you can get $10 off your purchase of $40 or more with the code "TenForMom."

