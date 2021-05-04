Mother's day gifts to help mom look and feel her best

While we pamper mom on Mother's day, the real gift is the quality time we'll spend with her. These gifts will make her feel great, and also give you a chance to have some fun with her.

First up is a brand new product from The Lip Bar, a three-in-one Tinted Skin Conditioner. This product allows you to hydrate and protects your skin with SPF. The tint of color will hide any blemishes without the harsh effects of other makeup products. The Black Woman-owned business makes all its products vegan and cruelty-free!

To keep mom all smiles, gift her the Spotlight Oral Care special Mother's day sonic toothbrush. This brand is created by dentists to give you a maximum deep cleaning. The toothbrush comes in rose gold, white, and graphite grey. If you order before May 9 you can get a personalized engraving with mom's name!

For some quality time, or a safe way to keep your kids entertained, check out Vooks. The ad-free virtual library makes storytime extra fun. The animated books are for children 2 to 8 years old. You can enjoy watching along with the little ones, or setting them up for storytime on their own while mom enjoys dinner or a quiet cup of coffee in the morning. You can stream on any device, including Roku and the Amazon Fire Stick.

Flipz is upping its chocolate-covered pretzel game with the new Flipz Stuffed. These bite-sized pretzel nuggets are stuffed with peanut butter and covered with chocolate, making the perfect salty and sweet snack. You can find a store selling these near you at Flipz.com

Ubuntu Life Love bracelets can be a great, sentimental gift for mom. These bracelets are handmade by mothers in Kenya. Proceeds from sales go toward a healthcare center for disabled children. This gift supports mothers across the globe while also putting a smile on your mom's face.

