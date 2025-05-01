Mother’s Day Must-Haves: Beauty, Comfort & Travel Gifts to Pamper the Women Who Do It All

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As spring blossoms across South Florida, it’s the perfect time to refresh routines, embrace seasonal beauty, and, most importantly, celebrate the moms in our lives. From eco-friendly fashion to tropical escapes, Yesi Avila shared Mother’s Day gift ideas that blend comfort, style, and wellness—offering thoughtful options for every kind of mom.

La Vie en Rose

Sleepwear brand La Vie en Rose is putting comfort first this season with a collection of airy robes and whimsical pajamas perfect for spring mornings. Highlights include the brand’s sheer, flowing robes and a standout Blue Chicken pajama set—designed with playful flair for moms who appreciate a touch of humor with their comfort. All pieces are available online at lavieenrose.com or at select retail locations.

Luseta Beauty Delivers Ancient Hair Rituals for Modern Moms

Salon-quality results meet natural simplicity in Luseta Beauty’s Rice Water Collection. Inspired by the centuries-old hair care rituals of China’s Red Yao women, the line includes shampoo, conditioner, and a restorative hair mask. Formulated without sulfates or parabens and available at CVS, Amazon, and lusetabeauty.com, the products aim to restore hydration and shine—making them an ideal gift for beauty-savvy moms.

REKS Sunglasses

Just in time for sunny days, REKS Sunglasses offer designer looks at a budget-friendly price point. With styles starting at $35, the line includes shatterproof lenses, polarized options, and even prescription frames—perfect for active moms on the go. Whether she’s biking, golfing, or lounging by the beach, REKS Sunglasses blend durability with fashion-forward design. All styles are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and available at reks.com.

L'Originale Eau de Parfum

For moms who love a signature scent, Moroccanoil L'Originale Eau de Parfum captures the spirit of spring. The fragrance features bright notes of lemon, sweet violet, and blooming camellia, packaged in a sleek, travel-friendly bottle. It’s a delicate yet lasting perfume that evokes warmth and renewal—available at Sephora and moroccanoil.com.

Hilton Cancun All-Inclusive Resort

For a gift that goes beyond the ordinary, consider whisking mom away to the Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort. Just 20 minutes from Cancun International Airport, the beachfront retreat offers two infinity pools, curated entertainment, and access to the Waldorf Astoria spa. With a focus on sustainability and cultural immersion, the resort delivers an unforgettable experience wrapped in luxury. Reservations can be made at hilton.com.

Whether you’re shopping for a beauty lover, a comfort seeker, or an adventure-ready matriarch, these springtime picks are sure to make this Mother’s Day one to remember. For more recommendations like these, visit Yesi.Style.