MotorTrend’s 2025 Truck of the Year: The RAM 1500

Inside South Florida welcomed Ed Loh, MotorTrend's Editor-in-Chief, to announce the RAM 1500 as the 2025 Truck of the Year. This iconic pickup earned the top spot thanks to its exceptional design, advanced engineering, and all-around capability.

The RAM 1500 impressed judges with its new Hurricane Straight Six Turbo Engine, replacing the legendary Hemi V8. The lighter, more powerful, and fuel-efficient engine improves performance while maintaining the truck’s towing and hauling prowess. Combined with sleek, aerodynamic styling and a luxurious interior, the RAM 1500 proved it could do it all.

The RAM 1500 is packed with features tailored for evolving consumer needs:



Hands-Free Driving Assist : Perfect for long trips or moments of fatigue.

: Perfect for long trips or moments of fatigue. Trailer Tech : Self-backing and auto-alignment with trailers make towing effortless.

: Self-backing and auto-alignment with trailers make towing effortless. High-Tech Interior : A massive touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and all your favorite apps.

: A massive touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and all your favorite apps. Audiophile Experience : A 23-speaker Klipsch audio system delivers premium sound.

: A 23-speaker Klipsch audio system delivers premium sound. Phone-as-Key Functionality: No need for a key fob—unlock and start the truck with your smartphone.

Though the Tesla Cybertruck and other electric contenders like the Silverado EV and Rivian R1T were in the running, the RAM 1500's versatility, accessibility, and reliability tipped the scales. Its gas-powered engine eliminates range anxiety and maintains robust performance in cold weather or towing scenarios, offering a broader appeal.

For details on the RAM 1500 and MotorTrend's other award winners—such as the Lincoln Nautilus (SUV of the Year) and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Car of the Year)—visit MotorTrend.com.