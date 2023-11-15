Movember is Changing the Face of Men’s Health

Board Certified Urologist, Dr. Amy Pearlman, joined Inside South Florida to highlight the importance of men’s health and the resources available for men to proactively seek medical attention without experiencing embarrassment or shame.

“72% of men said they would rather be doing household chores, even something like cleaning toilets than going to the doctor,” says Dr. Pealman. “There are barriers, right? And I've noticed in my practice that even though there are a lot of concerns for both on the male and female side that prevent anyone from seeing a health care provider, it really does impact men a lot. There's a lot of embarrassment, there's a lot of stigma in terms of going in to actually seek help.”

Dr. Pearlman also emphasized the importance of early detection and prevention for common conditions like heart disease, cancer, and depression.

“Movember, this month of November, I mean, the purpose is to bring awareness to men's health conditions,” says Dr. Pearlman, “Because we have so many solutions to these problems and men like things to be fixed, and we can actually fix a lot of these issues.”

For more information, visit Endo.com and US.Movember.com

