Movers most important tip: get rid of junk before you move

Posted at 1:03 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 13:03:24-05

Moving can be a daunting task, especially when you realize how much stuff you've accumulated over the years. It can be hard to part with some of those items, but it's better to do it before the big move so you don't end up hauling unnecessary items. Good Greek Moving and Storage can help with getting rid of that excess, and bringing everything else to your new home.

Spero Georgedakis, CEO and Founder of Good Greek, always encourages people to do the big purge before they start packing. Good Greek can help haul away everything you don't want to take with you, and then also help you pack and move to your new home.

Head to GoodGreek.Com for a quote and to get started on your move.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

