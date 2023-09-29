Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Movie, “Three Corners of Deception,” is coming to the big screen

Posted at 2:52 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 14:52:57-04

Clinical Psychologist and Filmmaker, Dr. Meleeka Clary, joined Inside South Florida to share why she made the film.

“I made this movie not because of the love or the marriage that failed. I made it because there's more than just what happened with two people,” says Clary. “It was really because of what happened. What happened? I have to say this because I can't believe what happened to me.”

“Three Corners of Deception” streams Fall 2023.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by All In One Marketing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com