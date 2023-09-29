Movie, “Three Corners of Deception,” is coming to the big screen

Clinical Psychologist and Filmmaker, Dr. Meleeka Clary, joined Inside South Florida to share why she made the film.

“I made this movie not because of the love or the marriage that failed. I made it because there's more than just what happened with two people,” says Clary. “It was really because of what happened. What happened? I have to say this because I can't believe what happened to me.”

“Three Corners of Deception” streams Fall 2023.

