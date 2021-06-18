Movies for dad to kick back and relax with this Father's Day

After a long day of doing everything he wants, spend some quality time with dad and enjoy these great movies and shows.

Trying to throw out some hints this Father's Day? Have a good laugh with dad and your significant other and feel out the room with Father of the Bride! This remake of the 1950 film follows Steve Martin portraying George Banks, a businessman who's more than a little apprehensive about giving his daughter away when he finds out she's getting married.

All girl dads will have a blast making their daughters happy with What a Girl Wants. An American teen finds out her long-lost father is a wealthy British politician running for office. While she's desperate to connect with him, she soon learns her arrival could cost him his career. You can catch this heartfelt comedy on Netflix.

If your father figure is looking for a good laugh, Bernie Mac and Ashton Kutcher stole the show with the hilarious comedy, Guess Who. This loose remake of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner turns the tables on the original script.

In the mood for a good happy cry? You can’t go wrong with the Pursuit of Happiness. Now streaming on Netflix, the film is based on the astounding true story of a homeless, single father. Will Smith stars in the film with his real-life 8-year-old son, Jaden. Will plays Chris Gardner, a single parent who insists on raising his son while he struggles to make ends meet.

In our Press Play segment, we always let you know when your favorite shows are set to return. Just in time for Father’s Day, Grandpa Rick and grandson Morty are back with their 4th season of Rick and Morty, ready to get into some good trouble. This animated series on Adult-Swim follows the infinite adventures of Rick, a genius alcoholic and careless scientist, with his grandson Morty, a 14-year-old anxious boy who is not so smart. Together, they explore the infinite universes; causing mayhem and running into trouble.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a complete father’s day list without the Godfather or Scarface. Just don't ruin the day with the Godfather 3!

We hope all of you enjoy Father's Day weekend!