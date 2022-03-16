Moving on a time crunch can be extra stressful, but hiring a pro can help

It’s no secret a lot of people are relocating to Florida. Broker Patty Da Silva of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva and Chris Green at Green Realty Properties, joined Inside South Florida to explain how they make relocating easier for clients.

“It can be stressful for many people, especially if you are on a time constraint,” says Patty. “We work with a lot of corporate business people, FBI agents, military relocation and athletes. They want to see as many homes as possible so they can make an offer before they leave.

Patty goes on to say “One clientele that moves a lot is military. We try to do our best to connect with them. We get out there and do the home shopping with the significant other while they’re deployed. We try to even get the kids involved with baseball, football and soccer. We match them with other military families in the area. They really have an immediate bond and understand what each other is going through. We’re so happy to help them.”

Relocating internationally is difficult. “We do that a lot of business with FBI agents and DEA agents, they have very little time sometimes,” says Patty. “Sometimes they leave and we help them sign the last part of the documents and transactions. We also have experience with international sales and you must find the right broker to help you.”

Helping professionals is a specialty, according to Chris. “Sometimes we need to get a key in our hand and make the transaction happen. We meet with the movers, arrange for the cars to be shipped for prized possessions to be secured and we never see them again,” says Green. “That’s why you’re both the go to agents in South Florida to make that happen for clients.”

For more information, or to contact Patty and Chris, visit their website or call 954-667-7253.

