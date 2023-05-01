Mrs. International’s tips for moms to live best life

Mrs. International 2022, Sandi Glandt, joined Inside South Florida with tips for moms to manage their time and to live their best life.

“It's just all about priorities, and that's my family, business, Mrs. International, being a TV host, and all the things. I'm very clear about where that time is going,” says Glandt. “The next thing, it's okay to say ‘no.’ We have to use the ‘no’ word and not feel guilty.”

“Slay Your Day” podcast streams on Apple Podcasts and “The Connect Network TV” airs on Saturdays at 7:30AM on WSFL-TV.

For more information, visit @sandiglandt