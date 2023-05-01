Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Mrs. International’s tips for moms to live best life

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 18:30:01-04

Mrs. International 2022, Sandi Glandt, joined Inside South Florida with tips for moms to manage their time and to live their best life.

“It's just all about priorities, and that's my family, business, Mrs. International, being a TV host, and all the things. I'm very clear about where that time is going,” says Glandt. “The next thing, it's okay to say ‘no.’ We have to use the ‘no’ word and not feel guilty.”

“Slay Your Day” podcast streams on Apple Podcasts and “The Connect Network TV” airs on Saturdays at 7:30AM on WSFL-TV.

For more information, visit @sandiglandt

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com