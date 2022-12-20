MSC Cruises Newest Ship has Something for Everyone

The cruising industry is back on the upswing just in time as MSC Cruises just unveiled its newest ship, the MSC Seascape. Travel Expert, Laura Begley Bloom, joined Inside South Florida to share details on the new vessel.

“You see a lot of innovations on board the MSC seascape, one of my favorites is the infinity pool at the back of the ship where you can sit in the water and look out at the ocean,” says Bloom. “There are so many pools on the ship. There's also the jungle pool where I am right now that has an innovative glass retractable roof.”

The MSC Seascape has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained.

“It truly has something for everyone,” says Bloom. “If you're a family with kids, there are great kids clubs, there's a teen club, there's waterslides there are so many restaurants on board the ship that are great for singles for couples.”

