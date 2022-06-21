MTV’s new reality show, Buckhead Shore, to premiere just in time for Summer

Just in time for the first day of summer, MTV will premiere its new reality TV show, “Buckhead Shore.” After the likeness of MTV’s Jersey shore, this show is sure to include clashing personalities and conflict. Cast members, Parker Lipman and Bethania Locke, joined Inside South Florida to share why this show is a must-watch.

“This show is so raw and so real because this is something that we've done for the last 10 years”, says Lipman. “It just so happens that this go around, we have cameras on us 24/7 to see all the drama that unfolds, which there is a lot of.”

Among the chaos and confusion, Locke says that she becomes the voice of reason.

“I definitely try to get everyone to get along. I'm friends with everyone, and we've been best friends for years. It doesn't sit well with me when we're all fighting,” says Locke. “This summer, there was a lot of different relationships that kind of got messy, and I tried my best to give everyone advice and get everyone to come together.”

With so much drama, you may wonder whether their relationships will survive the season.

“You will definitely see the progression of our relationships, but we definitely already had a really close bond,” says Locke.

Twenty-somethings rooming together, clubbing, and partying on the lake can grow tiresome, says Parker.

“I'd wake up, and the first thing I would see were the lenses in my face,” says Parker. “The lake house was a lot because we're stuck with each other with the cameras all day, every day. It was a lot to get used to.”

Tune into Buckhead Shore, airing Thursday nights at 9 PM on MTV.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PremiereTV.