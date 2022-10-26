Watch Now
MTV’s Vote Early Grant Program helping voters cast ballots early

Posted at 3:07 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 15:07:59-04

Midterm elections are around the corner. MTV Entertainment’s Senior Manager of Social Impact, Vaughn Bagaley, and Central Michigan University Student, Katie Ellison, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of voting early.

“It was incredibly important just for safety reasons to vote early. We're seeing that early voting is continuing to set records even in a midterm election year because it allows people to be more flexible in how they fit voting into their schedules,” says Bagaley. “You have that flexibility and an extended period of time to cast your ballot makes voting easier.”

Voting is a platform that allows the community to voice their choices.

“There are millions of different reasons why voting is important, and everybody should have their own reason to vote. It is your civic duty. It is a right,” Ellison. “When you vote you speak for yourself, what you care about, and what you’re angry about, and how you want to make a difference.”

For more information, visit VoteEarly.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PremiereTV.

