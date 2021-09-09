Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Murgado Automotive Group is giving back to the community

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:14 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 15:14:47-04

Here in South Florida, so many wonderful people spring into action when it comes to being of service and showing up for the community. This incredible sponsor of the If You Give A Child A Book campaign is Mario Morgado Jr., of Murgado Automotive Group. He spoke with us about what reading means to him and why it's important to give back to the community.

He says the group is hoping to set a standard for others businesses. If you can help, you should, he says.

"We were able to get into the position we are through help," he says. "We all work together and we help each other reach new heights. That's really the most important thing and the most powerful thing that we can do for each other."

Mario is an avid reader himself, making this cause something special to him. He says he reads books spanning all genres and as a Star Wars fan has spent a lot of time reading the whole series, which has over 30 books.

You can help the cause as well by donating at https://www.wsfltv.com/giveabook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors