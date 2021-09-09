Murgado Automotive Group is giving back to the community

Here in South Florida, so many wonderful people spring into action when it comes to being of service and showing up for the community. This incredible sponsor of the If You Give A Child A Book campaign is Mario Morgado Jr., of Murgado Automotive Group. He spoke with us about what reading means to him and why it's important to give back to the community.

He says the group is hoping to set a standard for others businesses. If you can help, you should, he says.

"We were able to get into the position we are through help," he says. "We all work together and we help each other reach new heights. That's really the most important thing and the most powerful thing that we can do for each other."

Mario is an avid reader himself, making this cause something special to him. He says he reads books spanning all genres and as a Star Wars fan has spent a lot of time reading the whole series, which has over 30 books.

You can help the cause as well by donating at https://www.wsfltv.com/giveabook