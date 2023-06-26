Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Music group, Sheer Element, harmonizes in more ways than one

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 18:30:11-04

Band members of R&B group, Sheer Element, Jej Vinson, Izzy Kaye and Tabon Ward joined Inside South Florida to share how the group strives to maintain their friendship while working together.

“We're best friends first before we became Sheer Element. We had to talk it out and separate business from friendship. That's the only way for us to survive this music industry because there are going to be a lot of stressful situations,” says Vinson. “I'm really proud of us because we're actually really good at doing that.”

Sheer Elements’ latest single, “What I Want,” is streaming now.

For more information, visit @jejvinson, @itsizzykaye and @tabonward

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com