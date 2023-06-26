Music group, Sheer Element, harmonizes in more ways than one

Band members of R&B group, Sheer Element, Jej Vinson, Izzy Kaye and Tabon Ward joined Inside South Florida to share how the group strives to maintain their friendship while working together.

“We're best friends first before we became Sheer Element. We had to talk it out and separate business from friendship. That's the only way for us to survive this music industry because there are going to be a lot of stressful situations,” says Vinson. “I'm really proud of us because we're actually really good at doing that.”

Sheer Elements’ latest single, “What I Want,” is streaming now.

For more information, visit @jejvinson, @itsizzykaye and @tabonward