Must-have items for Spring part 2

Kelly MacNeal joined Inside South Florida to share more of this season’s product essentials.

“Bougie Beach Candles are a clean burn, and it’s made with soy and coconut wax,” says MacNeal. Find these products at BougieBeachCandle.com

If you’re looking for non-toxic cookware, Sliq Nonstick Deep-Frying Pan may be an item to check out.

“You get more of a surface area,” says MacNeal. “You can use it for a saucepan to fry or steam.” Find this item at Amazon.com

Natural skin care products for the health-conscious beauty are great finds.

“Keika’s Signature Bar is a charcoal soap made with peppermint and tea tree,” says MacNeal. “Purity Woods is awesome because it's chocked full of elastin and collagen and is super moisturizing.” Find these items at KeikaNaturals.com and PurityWoods.com, respectively

Having a mocktail that is healthy can leave you feeling great and guilt-less.

“Peak Cocktails are good for you,” says MacNeal. “It has great adaptogens in it.” Find these products at PeakCocktails.com

If you’re looking for a fun at-home activity, a new puzzle may do the trick.

“WerkShoppe puzzles highlight different artists,” says MacNeal. “It's eco-friendly and made in the USA.” Find these items at WerkShoppe.com

For more information, visit TheBuzzOnGifts.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Everything Branding.

