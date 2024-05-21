Must-Have Shopping List for May: Beauty and Travel Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Redken. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Shopping enthusiasts, it’s time to update your list with some fantastic new finds in beauty and travel. Yesi Style joined Inside South Florida to recommend these essentials that promise to elevate your style and summer plans.

Redken Acidic Bonding Curls Collection

If you have curly hair, Redken’s Acidic Bonding Curls Collection is a game-changer. Curly hair is seven times more prone to breakage and damage than straight hair. Redken, a leader in hair bonding and repair, introduces this silicone-free system, including shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in treatment. This collection, free of sulfates and silicones, strengthens and restores curl patterns, offering 72 hours of defined, hydrated, and frizz-free curls. The shampoo and conditioner go for $33 each and can be found at Ulta.

The Beachwaver Co.

For those who love styling their hair, The Beachwaver Co. brand by celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa is a must-try. The new Beachwaver B1 and B1.25, available in pretty pastels like lilac, are designed for at-home use. These self-rotating curling irons rotate in both directions, creating perfect curls and waves suitable for all hair types. They feature three heat settings, an ergonomic handle, and a beveled no-kink clamp. The pastels collections is available for $99 at beachwaver.com.

St. Anthony Hotel in San Antonio, Texas

Planning a travel getaway or looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Consider a trip to San Antonio, Texas. Stay at the historic St. Anthony Hotel, located in the heart of downtown with views of Travis Park. This luxurious hotel offers easy access to the Riverwalk and the Alamo, blending exquisite service with timeless elegance. The St. Anthony is adorned with French Empire antique furniture and museum-quality art, promising a deluxe and lavish stay. Having recently visited, I can attest to the hotel’s enchanting charm and excellent service.

These beauty and travel essentials are sure to enhance your style and summer experiences. For more information, follow Yesi on Instagram @yesistylemedia. Enjoy your shopping and start your summer off fabulously!