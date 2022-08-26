Must-have tech items to kick off the school year

Kids are back in school and that means they need some tech essentials to help them succeed. Tech Expert, Andrea Smith, joined Inside South Florida to share the products that will help your child thrive.

“Students certainly need a laptop, and they also need a printer for all those projects. What they don't need is to run out of printer ink at the worst possible time,” says Smith. “HP Instant Ink Subscription service is so important. Printer, ink, and paper are delivered whenever you're running low.”

Parents, class projects have change since you were a child. Adobe Express can help your kids make modern and creative class presentations.

“It is the perfect tool to help them,” says Smith. “It's a free, mobile, and web-based app filled with easy-to-use professional design tools to help them create everything from science fair projects, infographics, or whatever it is that they're working on.”

Nowadays, charging digital devices is a necessity. Otterbox offers portable batteries for kids on the go.

“There's no excuse to ever run out of battery power in your devices with Otterbox’s Wireless Fast Charge Power Banks,” says Smith. “These are portable batteries that are capable of charging fast. You can throw it in your bag and power your device in between classes.”

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by HP, Adobe, and Otterbox.