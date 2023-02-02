Must-have Valentine’s Day gift ideas

There is love in the air with Valentine’s Day quickly approaching. Lifestyle Expert, Yesenia De Avila, joined Inside South Florida with gift ideas to make your loved ones feel special.

“Costa Rica's Tierra Magnifica is an adult only hotel nestled in an ocean side jungle with the perfect backdrop for romance,” says De Avila. For more information, visit TierraMagnifica.com

If you’re considering hosting a galentine’s day for your friends, Dr. Dennis Gross’ Skincare Vitamin C Biocellulose Brightening Mask is a thoughtful gift.

“You can revive damaged skin with the biocellulose mask. It’s saturated with vitamin C and combined with lactic acid,” says De Avila. Find this product at Sephora.com

For the techie that gets excited about the latest in digital devices, the itouch Air 3 Smartwatch is an item to consider.

It has a built-in pedometer, 24/7 heart rate monitor, and will automatically track your steps, calories burned, cardiovascular activity and sleep,” says De Avila.

A new fragrance is always a great selection for a perfume lover.

“Jump Up and Kiss Me by Clive Christian is infused with a 25% concentration of perfume oil and over 200 ingredients,” says De Avila. Find this item at Us.CliveChristian.com

For more information, visit Yesi.Style

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yesi Style.