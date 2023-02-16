Must-haves for comfy day at home

Event and Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to share essentials for a nice day indoors.

“Febreeze Mountain is a new scent, and it features notes of alpine, wildflower, wood and cedar,” says O’Donnell. Find this item at Febreze.com

If improving your smile is on your to-do list, considering the Snow Advanced Wireless Teeth Whitening Kits may be a great idea.

“It's a dentist-developed kit, which has everything you need to start whitening hassle-free,” says O’Donnell. Find this product at TrySnow.com

When you’re stuck indoors on those rainy days, My First Castle Panic may educate and entertain your little ones.

“It teaches color and shape matching and how to plan ahead, take turns or ask for help,” says O’Donnell. Find this item at FiresideGames.com

Days are hot in sunny South Florida, and efforts to cool your home can come with a hefty price tag.

“Trane Residential has a few tips, tricks and solutions that may help lower cost,” says O’Donnell. Find this product at Trane.com

For more information, visit jamieo.co

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jamie O’ + Co.